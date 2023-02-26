"Do teach us the mantra of 'growth' that you taught Adani": Kharge's jibe at PM Modi

The wealth of Adani before 2004 was Rs 3,000 crore, which increased to Rs 50,000 crore in 2014. From 2021 to 2023, it has increased 13 times, he claimed.

"Please tell me which magic is this. The mantra you gave to Adani please give to us," he said.

How Re 1 becomes Rs 13 or Rs 1 lakh become Rs 13 lakh in only two-and-a-half years, Kharge asked.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress chief said, "He mortgaged the entire country for one person."

"The government at the Centre is not democratic. It does not work for the people. This government only runs its dictatorship," he said.

"We are not free to raise issues related to the poor, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste and women there (in Parliament). My speech and Rahul ji's speech were expunged. We did not use any derogatory words, we just asked questions about (industrialist Gautam) Adani," he said.

People will have to strongly fight against this dictatorship to save democracy, he added.