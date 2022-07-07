Do you know which President won the highest votes? Take a look at India's past Presidential elections

In the run-up to the 16th Presidential elections of the country scheduled for July 18, 2022, and the stage set for a contest between National Democratic Alliance's presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu and Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha, it would be interesting to see how many votes both will poll.

Taking into account all the presidential elections held so far, it was KR Narayanan in 1997 who polled 9.56 lakh votes; the highest ever gotten by a presidential candidate of the total 10,06,921 votes. He contested against the independent candidate TN Sheshan, who got only 50,631 votes.

This was followed by APJ Abdul Kalam in 2002 Presidential elections where he polled 9,22,884 votes and his rival Lakshmi Sahgal got 1,07,366 votes of the total 10,30,250 votes polled. Since then, all winning Presidential candidates have gotten less than eight lakh votes.