Doctors in Kashmir who delivered a baby amid tremors to be felicitated
The Directorate of Health Services in Kashmir announced the felicitation of the team of medical experts who conducted the surgery
While the earthquake continued shaking the valley, a team of doctors at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag continued delivering a baby through lower-section cesarean section.
The incident took place at sub district hospital in south Kashmir's Bijbehara. A video of an operation theatre went viral on media media platforms. The doctors were seen maintaining calm as the theatre kept shaking with strong tremors.
The earthquake which shook parts of north India and several parts of south Asia occurred on the evening of Tuesday. During the earthquake, a total of 11 deaths, 2 in Afghanistan and 9 in Pakistan, were reported. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan.
In the video posted by the Anantnag district administration, several doctors wearings srubdds and masks can be seen performing the surgery as the theatre including medical equipment, lights and IV drip can be seen shaking.
In the video, the doctors can be seen undeterred, continuing the surgery while one of the doctors can be heard saying, "Baby ko theek rakhna - Keep the baby safe".
The district health department tweeted a message of gratitude for the medical staff for performing the surgery during the earthquake.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Health Services in Kashmir (DHSK) announced the felicitation of the team of medical experts who conducted the surgery.
"Doctors who performed surgery during earthquake will be feliciated today at 3pm by Director Health Services Kashmir at SDH Bijbehara," wrote Mir Mushtaq, spokesperson, DHSK.
The team also received appreciation from people across social media platforms for its courage and ethics.