Doctors in Kashmir who delivered a baby amid tremors to be felicitated

While the earthquake continued shaking the valley, a team of doctors at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag continued delivering a baby through lower-section cesarean section.

The incident took place at sub district hospital in south Kashmir's Bijbehara. A video of an operation theatre went viral on media media platforms. The doctors were seen maintaining calm as the theatre kept shaking with strong tremors.

The earthquake which shook parts of north India and several parts of south Asia occurred on the evening of Tuesday. During the earthquake, a total of 11 deaths, 2 in Afghanistan and 9 in Pakistan, were reported. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan.