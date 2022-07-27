Does Modi government want an Opposition-mukt Parliament?

Time was when Parliament used to be a serious subject. Nowadays, there’s little good to talk about Parliament, and to write home about. Half the time it is adjournments, and the other half, Opposition MPs are being forced to storm the Well.

This monsoon session is quite the pits, with a slew of suspensions, all of them of honourable members of the Rajya Sabha belonging to the Opposition parties: Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress, MK Stalin’s DMK, KCR’s TRS, and one MP each from the CPI and the CPI(M). Honestly, are we being told that there is no need for an Opposition in Modi’s ‘New India’?

The hallowed halls of Parliament must have heard, but the walls don’t talk. That said, the warning bells had rung a couple of years ago. At least the press and the electronic media should have caught on early, when Covid-19 first struck. ‘A pattern of isolating Parliament and parliamentarians from media scrutiny’ was how certain journalist-bodies put it to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding that he restore full media access to Parliament; for, wasn’t the press the fourth pillar, on the same rung as the legislature?

The petitioners were the Press Club of India, the Editors Guild of India, the Press Association, the Delhi Union of Journalists, and the Working News Cameramen’s Association. Nothing happened. Om Birla sent them off with one of his charmingly crooked smiles. And so, since March 2020, the media has been on a leash. The excuse was Covid, but media access remains restricted even after Covid is on the retreat.