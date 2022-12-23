Uniform Civil Code: Does the Woman Even Matter?

Those who like to read John Le Carre, as I do, will argue that the cold war was not entirely about the competing lofty ideals of freedom on the one hand and equality on the other. His chief characters, Smiley and Karla, master spies for Britain and the Soviet Union, respectively, were only notionally fighting for those ideals. In the final analysis, they were playing ‘the great game’, which involved power and politics, death and deceit. It also involved manipulation, and a battle of wits, to an extent that these traits become the main force driving the narrative. I best like Le Carre for his description of the banal cruelties committed in national life, ostensibly for the most virtuous ends.

I suppose it’s the same with other nationalist projects, whether reformist or homogenising, as in the current fashion. The manipulations and quotidian cruelties become the driving force. The narrative on ‘religious conversion’, for instance, has been vaguely pegged to women’s autonomy. But it also includes for the moment an acceptance of banal cruelties where the State, and its vigilantes, monitor inter-faith marriages, and are allowed to appropriate all forms of autonomy from the woman. You need only to have a basic familiarity with present social norms to know that women agree to all kinds of conditions for marriage: to move cities, or to give up work, to have children, to change religion, or to host extravagant weddings that the parents can ill-afford. A public debate that picks on ‘conversion in order to marry’, from the array of compromises, manipulatively moulds public focus towards ‘the problem of conversion’, while also lightly referencing the end goal of women’s autonomy. It is no surprise then that in the everyday, all efforts are directed at banning conversions, even at the cost of individual agency, on the promise that the tireless vigilantism would some day enhance women’s agency too.

Means and ends have an interesting relationship. One of the earliest court cases in India, which accepted ‘triple talaq’ as a valid form of unilateral divorce was Amiruddin vs Musammat Khatun Bibi (1917, Allahabad High Court). From all accounts, Sir Amiruddin wasn’t a pleasant person, and given to tantrums and to fits of rage. He had pronounced instantaneous talaq on the long-suffering Khatun Bibi several times, but since the practice was considered a heresy and not a valid form of talaq, he would apologise and carry on. On one occasion, she’d really had quite enough and she called her parents over from Mahoba and asked them to take her back with them. Amiruddin threw another one of his famous tantrums at the railway station, forbidding her from travelling with her parents. She chose to ignore him, and as the train was pulling out he pronounced talaq yet again. Once he calmed down after a few days, he sent his apologies and also asked her to come back, but she refused, stating that she had accepted the talaq. The matter went to court, the husband claiming that triple talaq is heretical, and the wife claiming that it is valid. The court ruled in the wife’s favour, taking the context into consideration and thus triple talaq came to be formally recognised in Indian courts.

During the ‘triple talaq case’ at the Supreme Court, there was another relatively recent judgment of the Delhi High Court, which was being cited to make the argument that this form of talaq has now been held to be invalid in law. The case of Masroor Ahmad vs State of NCT of Delhi (2008) involved Mr. Masroor, who pronounced the triple talaq, and sent his wife home to her mother. A few days later, he visited her and forced himself on her. She registered a criminal complaint alleging rape, because she claimed that the marriage had ended with pronouncement of talaq, whereas his defence was that they were still married. The court ruled that the triple talaq was not a valid form of talaq, that the marriage stood as before, and that, therefore, the charge of rape was untenable.