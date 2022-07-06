Domestic LPG cylinders costlier by Rs 50 from today
Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder's prices increased by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from Wednesday
The price of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the third increase in rates since May.
Non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder, according to a price notification of oil companies.
Non-subsidised LPG rate is the one that common household users pay. Ujjwala beneficiaries are the only ones who get subsidies.
