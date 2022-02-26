Don’t allow students in SDMC schools to wear ‘religious attire’, BJP councillor tells officials

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) councillor and education committee chairperson Nikita Sharma has written a letter to officials stating that students of schools under the corporation should not be allowed to wear “religious attire”. This comes on the heels of schools in Dakshin Kannada and Udipi in Karnataka restricting students from wearing the hijab in classrooms.

Sharma, BJP councillor from Dwarka, instructed officials to ensure that no child comes to school wearing anything but their uniform.

In the letter, Sharma noted that students look “very beautiful” in their uniforms and that the uniforms make sure that there is “no inferiority complex between rich and poor children studying in school”.

This comes days after a parent of a Class VI student in a Delhi government school in Northeast Delhi’s Tukhmirpur complained to the area MLA that his daughter had been asked to remove her headscarf by her teacher.

Sharma told The Indian Express that she wrote the letter after learning about an incident at a Delhi government school in Mustafabad’s Tukhmirpur region where a sixth-grade student was told to remove her hijab in order to enter class.