'Don’t let hijab row affect education of Muslim girls'

Muslims should understand that the hijab controversy has been created by religious fundamentalists intentionally to thwart the growth of Muslim girls in the educational sector.

Former MP and president of the Maulana Azad Vichar Manch Husain Dalwai has warned Muslims not to fall prey to this religious fanatics' trap and stop education of Muslim girls.

Some religious fundamentalists from both communities are intentionally orchestrating communal issues against Muslims and the latest game is the hijab. Why should an issue from one college in Karnataka have gained momentum throughout the country? This has now led to the reinforcement of the division in society between Hindus and Muslims.

Dalwai, always a sane and progressive Muslim voice in the country, considers the hijab a superficially religious issue which has gained unnecessary traction. "I strongly believe that this is a devious design by a certain section of Hindu bigots. The Muslims should understand that it is to keep them embroiled in unnecessary issues instead of focussing on their core concerns that such issues are fanned.”