Don't make captain, crew scapegoat in urinating incident: Veteran pilots to Air India

A section of serving and retired pilots have strongly criticised the de-rostering of the captain and the crew of a New York-Delhi flight in which a male flier urinated on a female co-passenger in a drunken state.

On Saturday, Air India's CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson issued a statement in which he said that four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation.

Wilson, in his statement, hasn't specified any reason for taking action against all five of them.

In fact, his statement further shows that the airline was aware of the incident just a day after it took place on November 26 as he wrote, "Upon receipt of the complaint on November 27, Air India acknowledged receipt and commenced engaging in correspondence with the affected passenger's family on November 30".