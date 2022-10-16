‘Don’t tell filthy lies about Nehru’: Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson breaks down at an event
Speaking at a Litfest in Kasauli, Rajmohan Gandhi said, “You please feel free to criticise his policies as strongly as you want, but don't stoop so low as to tell filthy lies about a noble man"
Mahatma Gandhi's grandson and historian Rajmohan Gandhi on Saturday broke down while hitting out at “filthy lies" being spread about Jawaharlal Nehru and went on to call him a "brilliant, great and noble man".
Speaking at Khushwant Singh Litfest in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, Rajmohan Gandhi said that he “felt deeply about the issue”.
“You can criticise his policies, but what right have you to spread utter falsehood...I feel deeply about it,” he said as he fought back tears.
The Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson was responding to questions by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, the Partition and contemporary India during a segment at the Litfest.
“…And I feel more deeply about it when I witness the Himalayas. Jawaharlal Nehru loved the Himalayas. The Himalayas will protest, the earth will protest,” he went on to say.
"You please feel free to criticise his policies as strongly as you want, but don't stoop so low as to tell filthy lies about a noble man," he said while reacting to one of the questions.
Talking about Nehru's stint in prison, Rajmohan Gandhi said, "Fourteen years in prison is a very long time, then his wife dies shortly after he is released. And then all these false stories about good man, great man, brilliant man."
Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, the historian said, “I remember the words of Sarojini Naidu that do not allow us to rest. The amazing thing about Gandhi and many people in India is we blame him for not solving the problems of his life, we also blame him for not solving the problems of our time. This is injustice. After all, he was a human being, some problems were left for us to resolve."
"They wanted to create an India for everyone from every background... Many terrible incidents are happening, and the saddest part is staying silent over it. Silence is a wonderful virtue but not when you are an influential person," he added.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines