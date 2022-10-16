‘Don’t tell filthy lies about Nehru’: Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson breaks down at an event

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson and historian Rajmohan Gandhi on Saturday broke down while hitting out at “filthy lies" being spread about Jawaharlal Nehru and went on to call him a "brilliant, great and noble man".

Speaking at Khushwant Singh Litfest in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, Rajmohan Gandhi said that he “felt deeply about the issue”.

“You can criticise his policies, but what right have you to spread utter falsehood...I feel deeply about it,” he said as he fought back tears.

The Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson was responding to questions by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, the Partition and contemporary India during a segment at the Litfest.

“…And I feel more deeply about it when I witness the Himalayas. Jawaharlal Nehru loved the Himalayas. The Himalayas will protest, the earth will protest,” he went on to say.

"You please feel free to criticise his policies as strongly as you want, but don't stoop so low as to tell filthy lies about a noble man," he said while reacting to one of the questions.