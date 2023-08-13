Don’t venture near rivers, Himachal CM advises I-Day holidaymakers

With the Met department predicting heavy rain with high possibility of flashfloods and blocking of highways and link roads, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday advised the tourists moving to hill destinations for the Independence Day weekend to refrain from venturing near rivers and water bodies.

“Several parts of Himachal Pradesh are experiencing heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours. I strongly advise both local residents and tourists who are visiting Himachal Pradesh for the Independence Day extended weekend to refrain from venturing near rivers and water bodies,” Sukhu tweeted.

Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms is very likely to continue in districts of Chamba, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu, an official of the Meteorological Office here told IANS.