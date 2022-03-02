"Don't vote for BJP, save country”, appeal rights groups, distribute pamphlets among voters ahead of UP poll

As the poll campaign heats up and moves towards Purvanchal, Opposition parties as well as members of the civil society have launched an intense anti-BJP campaign to oust Yogi government in PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi.

Members of the civil society, human rights groups along with the volunteers of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have intensified door-to-door campaigns against BJP in the last few days.

Asking people not to vote for the saffron party, volunteers are distributing pamphlets among villagers in and around Varanasi also.

The pamphlets written in Hindi highlight the plight of farmers at the hand of Modi government and one year-long heroic struggle of the peasantry against the three farm laws which were withdrawn by the PM in November last year.