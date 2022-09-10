Don't want SC to become 'Tareekh pe Tareekh' court: SC judge Chandrachud

"If you don't argue, we will pass judgement as we are sworn to the Constitution to do justice," Chandrachud, next in line to become the Chief Justice of India, had earlier this week told a junior lawyer, who sought adjournment as his senior was arguing in another court.



In the Supreme Court, the only commonality between the counsel appearing for different parties is that they agree for adjournment, he observed tersely.

CJI Lalit while taking over the reins of the Supreme Court had said that he will focus on three areas during his 74-day tenure at the helm - listing of cases, mentioning of urgent matters, Constitution benches, reported Bar and Bench