Dr Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi in list of Congress’ star campaigners for Punjab elections
The list also includes Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja
With a little over a fortnight to go for Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, the Congress on Friday announced its list of 30 star campaigners for the election campaign.
Besides former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Anand Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu and other seasoned politicians of the party will address public rallies in support of its candidates.
Meanwhile, the BJP has also come up with a list of 30 star campaigners which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Jai Ram Thakur, Anurag Thakur, Manohar Lal Khattar and other senior leaders.
