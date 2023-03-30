Drones deployed to nab fugitive Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh
Amritpal on Wednesday released a video, calling on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab
Amid speculations on the whereabouts of Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh who has been on the run for over 10 days, reports say he has fled yet again in a Swift car after an alleged dramatic chase by police on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road.
Police said they were looking for a white Swift car with the number '8168', and drones have been deployed to trace him.
Further, an alert has been sounded in the border areas of Himachal Pradesh. Amritpal on Wednesday released a video, calling on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab.
"I am safe and managed to escape by God's grace, despite the police deploying lakhs of personnel," he said. "I am absolutely fine and nothing can harm me. As far as the arrest is concerned, it is in the hands of the Guru," he added.
Meanwhile, according to The Times of India, in a hearing held to discuss his release, the court asked Amritpal’s lawyers to provide some evidence regarding his illegal custody by police. The court said it cannot pass any directions in the absence of any material regarding his detention. On this, Amritpal’s counsel again sought some time to respond, after which the HC adjourned the matter to April 12.
Further, the Akal Takht’s had given a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab government to release all innocent Sikh youth detained since March 18 under the preventive measures. The state government has said that out of the total 360 detained persons, 348 have been released and the remaining 12 would also be released soon.
