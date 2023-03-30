Drones deployed to nab fugitive Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh

Amid speculations on the whereabouts of Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh who has been on the run for over 10 days, reports say he has fled yet again in a Swift car after an alleged dramatic chase by police on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road.

Police said they were looking for a white Swift car with the number '8168', and drones have been deployed to trace him.

Further, an alert has been sounded in the border areas of Himachal Pradesh. Amritpal on Wednesday released a video, calling on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab.

"I am safe and managed to escape by God's grace, despite the police deploying lakhs of personnel," he said. "I am absolutely fine and nothing can harm me. As far as the arrest is concerned, it is in the hands of the Guru," he added.