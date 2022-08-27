Drugs, prostitution and Goa’s battle to revive tourism

Newspapers as recently as August 17 reported the death of a student from Puducherry due to a drug overdose. While such reports are becoming more frequent, the industry was also shaken by Hyderabad Police booking 174 people, several of them well-known owners of nightclubs and party hotspots, for their involvement in trafficking of narcotics. A Goan youth reported missing by his family was found to be in police custody in the same case.

Not everyone is convinced that international roadshows can salvage the situation. This is not the first time Goa will be hosting these roadshows, points out Michael Lobo, former leader of the Opposition in the assembly. Describing them as ‘junkets’, Lobo says that in the absence of audits and cost-benefit analyses, the returns from such exercises are not quite certain.

Mushroom growth of illegal massage parlours has also caused concern. While several of them have been shut down in recent months, the prostitution rackets in the garb of these parlours continue to flourish. Lobo also complains that only small drug peddlers are held by the police and not the big sharks of the trade.

Former Siolim MLA Vinoda Paliencar alleges that a former minister was patronising the illegal drugs trade in Siolim and the coastal belt in North Goa. “I wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the menace in this coastal belt,” he says but concedes that there was no action taken.