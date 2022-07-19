DSP rank officer mowed down in Haryana's Nuh; mining mafia getting out of hand, says Congress
The killing of a DSP rank officer by politically well connected mining mafia has exposed the BJP-JJP led Haryana government
In a dreadful incident, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was mowed down by a truck in the Nuh district of Haryana while he was trying to stop illegal mining on Tuesday morning.
Surinder Singh, DSP Tauru, died on the spot while his security guard and driver escaped unhurt in this incident.
According to reports, Surendra Singh, was to retire in three months.
As per the information, Singh along with his team, had gone to raid illegal mining on Aravali hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru and intercepted a dumper loaded with boulders. As the officer demanded papers of the vehicle, the driver ran over him leaving the officer dead on the spot. The dumper driver reportedly later escaped from the crime scene.
The killing of a DSP rank officer by politically well connected mining mafia has exposed the BJP-JJP led Haryana government. There have been reports of rampant illegal mining by the mafia in Yamunanagar and other districts of the state in the past but the government has failed to take any concrete action as yet.
Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has ordered an enquiry and directed the top police officials to bring the culprits to books.
Vij said, “I have given directions for stringent action against the culprits. We will call the police from nearby districts to nab the culprits if needed. No one will be spared”.
On the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said that strict action would be taken in the murder case of DSP Surendra Singh in Nuh. “The accused won't be spared. My condolences to the bereaved family,” said Khattar.
Expressing his sympathy with the grief-stricken family, former state chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, termed the incident a shameful act. “Mining mafia is getting out of hand. Law and order situation is deteriorating. MLAs are being threatened, police are also not safe. How will the public feel safe? The government needs to act expeditiously,” said Hooda.