Dussehra once used to be celebrated without any thought to religious or socio-economic differences

This Dussehra, I sat engrossed in nostalgia. Memories took me back to the Jhansi of the late 1960s, where my engineer father was posted overseeing the construction of dams. Year after year, we sat watching the festive build-up for Dussehra celebrations, in the sprawling housing complex we lived in.

On the central lawns, huge pandals were set up and rehearsals carried on right till midnight. No scare, either way. Muslims sat together with Hindus and watched and even participated. Our Muslim cook and the peons, Hindus from the Kumaon and Garhwal belt, would crack jokes even along religious lines but it was innocent humour. Nah, no threats, no arrests, or detentions! It was togetherness and bonding of the spontaneous sorts. Till date, those beautiful memories and images are there with me, all too intact and precious.

One couldn’t have ever imagined that our daily existence would be reduced to today’s sad state of affairs where communally provocative violent moves and tactics hold sway. All out in the open.

The latest took place just a few days ago. On Gandhi Jayanti, a particular Hindutva outfit took out a rally in Karnataka’s Udipi. It was a rally where men were seen carrying swords, chanting slogans in support of the ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

News reports have also stated that elected representatives like Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat were seen at the rally, chanting in support of the ‘Hindu Rashtra’. All this happened with the police around! There was no stopping or even halting this rally.

Seems ‘all’s okay’ if a Hindutva outfit or Hindutva men indulge in blatantly communal tactics! And we sit like mute spectators. Where are we heading in the midst of these communal moves blatantly unleashed on us, day after day? The question haunts now more than ever.

Why don’t we realise that the only way forward for us is our togetherness? We have got to be united. In fact, this brings me to write that today the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' seems our only hope, to save ourselves, our future generations and our country. Let us walk together. Let us march together. Let us be together.