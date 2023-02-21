Early heat may adversely affect wheat, other crops: IMD

Significantly high temperatures over northwest India, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa may have an adverse impact on wheat and other crops, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. Maximum temperatures in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Konkan, Goa and coastal Karnataka have remained in the range of 35 to 39 degrees Celsius -- four to nine degrees above normal -- since February 13, the Met office said in a statement.

They are 6 to 9 degrees Celsius above normal in some parts of Saurashtra and Kutch and south west Rajasthan.

Maximum temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi have remained five to nine degrees Celsius above normal since February 18.

"Significantly higher-than-normal maximum temperatures over northwest India, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa may be attributed to the absence of any active western disturbance in February, a dry spell prevailing over the plains and subdued precipitation over hills," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It said an anti-cyclone over south Gujarat led to subsidence of air and the warming over the region.

Anticyclones are centres of high pressure from where winds blow out in every direction. The anticyclone over India sends warm winds from north-west to central and western India, causing heat waves.

"This higher day temperature might lead to an adverse effect on wheat as the crop is approaching reproductive growth period, which is sensitive to temperature," the IMD said.

High temperatures during the flowering and maturing periods leads to loss in yield. There could be a similar impact on other standing crops and horticulture, it said.