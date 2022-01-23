Early signs of ‘Genocide’ in India: What Gregory Stanton told the US Congress and why

In an ‘early warning report’ on November 29, 2021, the US Holocaust Museum indicated that Pakistan, India and Yemen top the list of countries at risk for new mass killing in 2021 or 2022. Barely two months later, on January 12, 2022 the chairman and founder of ‘Genocide Watch’ Gregory Stanton issued a similar warning while briefing the US Congress. “We are warning that genocide could very well happen in India,” said Stanton, alarmed by a conference in Haridwar in late December where Hindu religious leaders close to the ruling party swore to take up arms to kill the country’s Muslims, in order to create a “pure Hindu nation”.

In 1989, Stanton had issued a similar warning to former Rwandan president Juvénal Habyarimana. In 1994, around 800,000 Rwandan civilians, primarily from the country’s Tutsi population, were murdered by extremists from its Hutu ethnic majority. ‘Genocide Watch’ had initially warned about the threat of genocide in India in 2002, after some 1,000 Muslims were massacred in the west Indian state of Gujarat. Stanton repeated his apprehensions in an interview to Karan Thapar for ‘The Wire’. While Stanton qualified that in India there are merely apprehensions at present, but sounded a note of caution that it would not be the State but mobs of people who would commit genocide—what the sadhus in Haridwar were heard to be instigating.

We should be aware that genocide is not an ‘event’, it is a process; it develops. That is why, in Genocide Watch, what we try to do, is to warn about genocide. We don’t just declare that ‘this is a genocide’, because, I’d say, right now, it is very hard to say - you know - that there’s a genocide in Kashmir, or a genocide in Assam. What there are however, are the early signs and processes of genocide in both of those places, and we believe, that the Haridwar meeting was especially aimed at inciting (such a genocide).

Incitement of genocide is a crime under the genocide convention. And it is law in India that incitement to genocide is illegal. That law must be enforced. There are also other laws in India that can be enforced against the leaders of this…and yet Mr.Modi has not said a word against this.

He has not spoken out against that violence. (He seems to have suggested by his silence), “Oh, it is not my responsibility. It is up to the state, up to the Uttarakhand state…”. The point however is, is that as the leader of India, that he has an obligation, a moral obligation to denounce this kind of hate-speech that specifically calls for the killing of Muslims.