Eastern Ladakh row: India, China hold fresh military talks

India and China on Monday held a fresh round of military talks with a focus on disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh and ease overall tensions in the region.

The 19th round of Corps Commander level dialogue took place at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region, military sources said.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

The talks began at around 9:30 am and they are continuing, the sources said.