Eating less but not hungry?

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) for 2022 shows India occupying the 107th position among the 121 countries for which the index is prepared (countries where hunger is not a noteworthy problem are left out of the index). India’s score on the hunger index is 29.1, which is worse than the score of 28.2 it had in 2014. (A lower score indicates less hunger).

One is so bombarded these days by official talk about India being among the fastest growing economies of the world, India within sight of becoming a $5 trillion economy and India being an emerging economic power, that news such as the GHI brings one down to earth. Ironically, the only country in South Asia that is below India on the hunger index, and that too only marginally, is war-ravaged Afghanistan (rank 109); the rank of crisis-hit Sri Lanka is 64, of Nepal 81, of Bangladesh 84 and of Pakistan 99.

The GHI news however should come as no surprise. The fact that hunger in the country is acute and growing, has been pointed out by several scholars. They have used data on per capita daily calorie intake, and per capita annual foodgrain availability to make this point. And they have argued that since growing hunger is a symptom of growing poverty—a proposition that the Planning Commission had originally accepted—the period of neo-liberalism which has seen secularly growing hunger culminating in this year’s GHI must also be a period of growing absolute poverty.

The evidence on secularly growing hunger in the neo-liberal period is quite overwhelming. If we take 1993-94 and 2011-12, the first an NSS ‘large sample’ year closest to the beginning of neo-liberalism, and the second the last NSS ‘large sample’ year for which data have been released by the government, we find that the proportion of the population below 2,200 calories per person per day in rural India increased from 58 to 68 per cent; the corresponding figures for urban India where the benchmark was 2,100 calories increased from 57 to 65 per cent.