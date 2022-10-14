EC likely to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh
The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday.
The poll body has convened a press conference at 3 pm but has not yet announced the reason.
The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. In the 182-member House, there are 111 and 62 Congress MLAs. The term of the Himachal House, meanwhile, ends on January 8, 2023. The BJP has 45 MLAs in the House, while Congress has 20.
The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.
