ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Sources said he was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was put through a night-long questioning session.



He is expected to be produced before a local court where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will seek his further remand.



The ED action comes a day after the CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nair in this case in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.