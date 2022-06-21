ED invoking PMLA in the National Herald case to exercise power to arrest, says former law officer

Is converting debt into equity a scheduled offence, asks former Additional Solicitor General Bishwajit Bhattacharyya in an opinion piece published in The Economic Times on the National Herald case.

“The entire ball game is to exercise the power of arrest. But usurping power without jurisdiction is travesty of due diligence,” he concludes. He points out that though selective leaks in the media have drummed up allegations of Income Tax violations, ‘hawala’ etc. against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi, neither the I-T Act nor FEMA empowers officials to make arrests.

But Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) does and “if PMLA is mixed into any investigation pot, then the threat of arrest looms large”, he writes.