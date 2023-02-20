ED stands for 'Eliminating Democracy': Congress

Saying that ED questioned Rahul Gandhi for more than 50 hours and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for more than 7 hours, Ramesh said, “when BJP feels the pressure, they send the ED.”

He attacked the Modi government for muzzling the voice of the opposition. Further, in an apparent reference to the Income Tax raids at the BBC offices, the Congress leader has said that when the media raises questions, “You carry out raids.”

“You do not allow us to speak in parliament, forced the judiciary to speak against the government publicly, appointed ED, CBI, Income Tax as one of your frontal organizations against the Congress party and opposition…Is this your ‘mother of democracy’?

Raking up the Adani issue, the Congress asked, “Why don’t you investigate close friend Adani’s mega scams?”

Meanwhile, Congress president, Kharge slammed the Modi government and said, “ED raids before the plenary session shows cowardliness of the BJP government”.