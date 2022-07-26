ED’s conviction rate 0.5%, just 23 out of 5422 charge sheets, Parliament informed

In February this year Advocate Menaka Guruswamy had informed the Supreme Court that the although the Enforcement Directorate had since 2011 launched 1,569 investigations and conducted as many as 1,700 raids, it had managed to secure conviction in only nine cases.

The Finance Ministry on Monday more or less corroborated what Guruswamy had claimed. In a reply to a question from JDU(U) Member Rajiv Ranjan Singh, it informed that the ED had instituted 5,422 cases under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), 2002 in the last 17 years. It had filed charge sheets in court in 992 cases but secured conviction of the accused in only 23 cases.

Raids and PMLA cases by ED had increased dramatically after the 1984 batch IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra from the Income Tax department was appointed as Director, ED in 2018. He was given an extension for one year till November 18, 2022.