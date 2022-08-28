Eknath Shinde group boasts of manhandling rival Sena MLAs

After MLAs came to blows on the stairs to the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, the chief whip of the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena has now confirmed that they had assaulted rival MLAs. Boasting that they were not manhandled by the rivals, Bharat Gogawale said on record that MLAs owing allegiance to Shinde were the ones who manhandled others.

Irked by slogans of "Pannas Khokhe, Ekdum OK” (A 'khoka' means Rs 1 crore) and “Bhajapa Chi Taat Wati, Chalo Guwahati, Chalo Guwahati” (Let us fly to Guwahati where BJP has opened its purse strings), Maharashtra MLAs belonging to the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena manhandled legislators belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray faction this week on the stairs of the state Assembly.

The whisper campaign that each Shiv Sena rebel was paid Rs 50 crore to switch sides and bring down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, which began while the rebels were still holed up in Guwahati in June this year, appears to have found resonance among the people.

To the embarrassment of both the Shinde faction and the BJP, it is now widely believed that money did change hands and that the amount was indeed ‘Pannas Khokhe’ or Rs 50 crore per MLA.

The inability of the ruling faction to dispel the public perception has added to their frustration. Following the ugly fisticuff, jostling and manhandling witnessed on Wednesday, NCP Member of Parliament Supriya Sule wondered if the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Modi supported such ‘goondagardi’ or hooliganism.

Maharashtra in recent years has been relatively free of unruly scenes witnessed in several northern state assemblies where members were seen uprooting fixed microphones and hurling them as missiles at each other. This week’s ugly fisticuff at the Vidhan Sabha has increased apprehension of a return to violent street fights which were once common in the state.

The possibility of violence is not being ruled out because two months after losing power, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena is still holding up. Even after losing two-thirds of its MLAs to the Shinde faction, which has joined hands with the BJP, the Thackerays have not, as widely anticipated, collapsed like nine pins. Indeed, they have taken the battle to the Shiv Sainiks, who have seemingly rallied round the Thackerays, judging by the crowd Aaditya Thackeray is drawing.