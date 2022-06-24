Eknath Shinde, the minister who would be the King, his mentor and his fascination for Tantrik rites

Eknath Shinde, in the news for heading the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, was already the Number-2 man in Shiv Sena. But without the surname of Thackeray, he knew he could go no further.

Shinde was also a protègè of Anand Dighe, one of the most fearsome Shiv Sainiks. Dighe was a terror and Bal Thackeray used him to bring rebels to their senses. When Chhagan Bhujbal, currently an NCP minister, split the Shiv Sena and disappeared during a winter session of the legislature in 1991, Thackeray had authorised Dighe to bring him back, dead or alive.

But although Thackeray posted look outs at every airport and railway station between Nagpur and Bombay, Bhujbal remained traceless. Sena leaders approached newspapers in desperation, requesting them to report that Dighe was on his way to Nagpur from Thane. This, they hoped, would smoke Bhujbal out of his hiding and prevent his defection because Dighe had earlier dismembered a Shiv Sena corporator for cross-voting in the Thane municipal election.