Election Watch-Himachal: Anti-incumbency and a noose called old pension scheme

Two posters on Mall Road in Shimla sum up the electoral battle for Himachal Pradesh. The BJP’s poster crows about the party’s role in transforming Hindu religious places like Ayodhya and Kashi, reminding voters of the party’s Hindutva credentials and the benefits of a ‘double-engine government’.

The Congress poster, on the other hand, promises the youth 100,000 government jobs. (Himachal already has a high percentage of people— India’s highest, in fact—in government service.) The Congress has also promised to restore the old pension scheme, a highly emotive issue in the state. It is estimated that 90,000 government employees are still covered by the OPS, while 150,000 come under the new pension scheme.

It is also widely believed that the BJP government has not been filling vacancies and that there are about 70,000 vacancies in the state.