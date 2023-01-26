Electoral bonds: How India's super rich are slyly buying their way to power

Why do you want to keep the identity (of the purchaser of electoral bonds) a secret?” a Supreme Court bench headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi asked Attorney General K.K. Venugopal in April 2019.

“All industrialists have to knock on the doors of the government from time to time for licences, exemptions etc. If it is known that they gave 50 crores or 100 crores to one party, they would be targeted by the rival parties,” replied the Attorney General.

Justice Deepak Gupta, who was also on the bench, exclaimed, “You are talking of the right of the donor to secrecy. But the right of the voter to have transparency is an important part of democracy!”

“The voter has the right to know what? They already know every single aspect about the candidate. Why are they concerned about the source of money of the political party…” an agitated AG shot back.

The desperation of the government was evident. The general election was round the corner and it could not possibly afford a court stay on the controversial electoral bond scheme or an order freezing the special accounts which held the proceeds of the bonds. With the Lok Sabha polls only 15 months away, the apex court is once again scheduled to hold a hearing on petitions challenging the electoral bonds (EBs).

After having refused to stay it for the past five years or pass final orders, not many observers are hopeful of the court striking it down. The Justices have spoken in its favour, observing that the scheme has sufficient checks and balances. Ranjan Gogoi, who is now a Rajya Sabha member, does not mention the case in his autobiography, Justice for the Judge. When quizzed by a TV interviewer during his book promotion, Gogoi said he had no recollection of it.