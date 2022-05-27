Elnaaz Norouzi is part of Karan Johar Production's 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'
Elnaaz Norouzi is in a glorious phase of her career. After starring in the hit international show Tehran earlier this month, we will be seeing her in big multi starrer Bollywood film next month
Actress Elnaaz Norouzi is in a glorious phase of her career. After starring in the hit international show Tehran earlier this month, we will be seeing her in a big multi starrer Bollywood film next month. Elnaaz is a part of the Karan Johar produced 'JugJugg Jeeyo'. She will feature in an item song in the movie.
The song is said to be integral to the narrative and comes at a crucial point in the film. We saw glimpses of the song in the trailer, where Elnaaz is dancing with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. We hear she has a cameo in the film as well.
Talking about the song Elnaaz said, "This song is very important part of the film. Both Anil sir and Varun bring in great energy, the shoot was a lot of fun and the song is groovy. I’m very proud to be a part of a Dharma Production."
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines