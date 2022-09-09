Employees of ordnance units upset at short term job offer similar to ‘Agnipath’ scheme

Employees’ unions are up in arms against a move by Munitions India Limited (MIL) – one of the seven government-owned companies created by the Modi government following corporatisation of ordnance factories running under the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board – to offer a contractual job scheme for up to four years to apprentices, reminiscent of the controversial ‘Agnipath’ scheme introduced recently for the armed forces.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the recruitment, circulated on September 5 by MIL, which functions under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, says, “Engagement of tenure-based personnel shall be on contract basis initially for a period of one year which may be extended up to a maximum period of four years from the date of engagement.”

As per the SOP, the appointments will be done as required by the various MIL units spread across India. Currently, there are 11 ammunition manufacturing units in the country that have been merged into MIL.

Employees who had protested against the corporatisation of ordnance factories believe that the creation of MIL, like the other six companies, was part of a larger plan by the Modi govt to privatise parts of the defence sector.

They are now threatening to go on a strike if the SOP circulated by MIL is not withdrawn.

Protesting against ‘exploitative and unfair practices’, an office bearer of AIDEF, the largest employees’ union in the defence sector, said apprentices should be given permanent appointments rather than tenure appointments.