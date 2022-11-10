Encroachments around Afzal Khan's tomb in Satara demolished in sudden move

Unauthorised structures built on government land around the tomb of Adilshahi general Afzal Khan was demolished by the Satara district administration on Thursday morning. It claimed that the move was made in compliance with a Bombay High Court order.

Afzal Khan was killed by Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near the Pratapgarh Fort and later a mausoleum was built at the burial spot to commemorate his memory.

Police officials stated that the demolition drive began during the wee hours on Thursday in presence of heavy police bandobast at the spot.

Satara collector Ruchesh Jaiwanshi said, “We have removed the illegal structures such as permanent rooms built around the Afzal Khan tomb premises. The action has been taken as per orders of the High Court and directions given by the state government. The unauthorised structure was spread between 15 to 20 guntha land," he said. A portion of the land reportedly belongs to the forest and revenue departments.