Enforcement Directorate summons Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again on Friday

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again on Friday for questioning.

The Congress MP sought an exemption for Thursday which was allowed, officials were quoted as saying.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Enforcement Directorate Headquarters in Delhi at around 11.35 am, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who later left.

He has been questioned for nearly 30 hours since Monday, the first day of questioning.

As per sources quoted by the media, his statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the probe agency officials. The Congress leader, they said, checked the transcript of his statement minutely before submission.

The case pertains to alleged money laundering linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress has maintained that Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the probe agency is part of the ruling BJP's "vendetta politics" to silence the voice of opposition.