Enforcement Directorate's case against Nawab Malik could not be more flimsy

Within hours of the Enforcement Directorate arresting Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday, the Maharashtra cabinet met and declared that Malik’s resignation would not be sought or accepted. Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP leaders then called on Sharad Pawar’s residence and rallied around Malik. By closing ranks they not only dispelled all talk of rift in the alliance but also signalled that they would fight back against BJP’s bullying. Enough is enough, conveyed the mood.

This kind of rallying was not visible when the ED arrested the state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh last year. This was partly because of doubts about the nature of charges and evidence against him and partly because it was unexpected. But Malik was expecting a visit from ED for the past few months ever since he took on the Narcotics Control Bureau’s regional office and accused it of complicity and conspiracy with the BJP to malign the state.

What is more, the charge against Malik prima facie appears farfetched. One of his companies had bought a plot of land in 2003 for a sum of Rs. 50 lakh from the sister of fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. After almost 20 years, he is now accused of funding Dawood’s terrorist activities.

Last week itself Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who himself has had ED raiding his friends and family, publicly alleged that he was pressurised by the BJP to help it topple the MVA government in Maharashtra or face the consequences.

Raut, for his part, levelled his own set of corruption charges against former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and threatened that he had adequate documentary evidence to back up his charges.