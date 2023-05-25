European Commission's climate policy chief on two-day diplomatic mission to India

The European Commission's climate policy chief Frans Timmermans is arriving in India on Thursday for a two-day crucial diplomatic mission to discuss latest developments at the national level on emission reductions and clean energy transition.

Environmental protection and the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai later this year will also be part of the discussion.

According to a statement from the Delegation of the European Union to India, the Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal will hold bilateral meetings with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav; Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh, Minister of Coal Prahlad Joshi; and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.