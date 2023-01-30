European Union investigated Gujarat riots but did not release its findings: Report

Days after the Modi government banned the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots, which is based on investigation carried out by the United Kingdom, it has come to the fore that the European Union had also carried out an investigation into the Gujarat riots.

However, fearing “disclosing the document in full might ‘prejudice’ relations with India” the block of 27 powerful European countries had refused to release the findings of the investigation, the website Scroll has claimed in a report published on Sunday.

Scroll’s report is based on correspondence between Netherlands-based activist Gerard Oonk and the European External Action Service.