Every screen Diva, from Madhubala to Jaya Bhaduri, owes a large part of her stardom to Lataji

It was Jaya Bachchan who famously said, “It was only when Lataji sang for a heroine that she felt she had arrived.” Not too many of our screen queens have understood let alone acknowledged what a hand the Goddess Of All Melodious Things played in their careers. What would Madhubala or Waheeda Rehman be without Pyar kiya toh darna kya or Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai? Checklist of the Mangeshkar melodies that define the Divas’ careers.

1. Madhubala: Aayega aanewala (Mahal), Pyar kiya toh darna Kya (Mughal-e-Azam), Mohe panghat pen nandlal (Mughal-e-Azam), Beqas pe karam kijiye (Mughal-e-Azam),Sapne mein sajan ke do baatein (Gateway Of India), Woh to chale gaye ae dil (Sangdil), Zindagi bhar nahin bhulegi (Barsaat Ki Raat)

2. Nargis: Uthaye jaa unke sitam (Andaz), Mujhe kisise pyar ho gaya (Barsaat, the other two chartbusters Hawa mein udta jaye and Jiya beqaraar hai in Barsaat were not filmed on Nargis),Ghar aaya mera pardesi (Awara) Unko yeh shikaayat hai(Adalat), Yun hasraton ke daagh (Adalat), Nagri nagri dware dware (Mother India), Aaja sanam madhur chandni mein hum (Chori Chori), Rasik balma (Chori Chori), Awara ae mere dil (Raat Aur Din), Jago mohan pyare (Jagte Raho)

3. Meena Kumari: Mohe bhool gaye saawariya (Baiju Bawra), Ajeeb dastaan hai yeh (Dil Apna Aur Preet Parayi), Chalte chalte yuhi koi (Pakeezah), Inhi logon ne (Pakeezah),Thare rahiyo (Pakeezah), Jyoti kalash chhalke (Bhabhi Ki Chudiyan), Ruk ja raat (Dil Ek Mandir), Husn ki baharein liye (Benazir).

4. Vyjanthimala: Man dole mera tan dole (Nagin), Mere dil ke sahaare aaja (Nagin) ,Kaho ji tum kya kya kharido ge (Devdas), Aurat ne janam diya mardon ko (Sadhna),Aaje re pardesi (Madhumati), Aiso re paapi bichuwa (Madhumati), Jao re jogi tum jao re (Amrapali), Neel gagan ki chaon mein (Amrapali), Main ka karoom Ram mujhe Buddha mila gaya (Sangam), Hothon pe aisi baat (Jewel Thief), Do hanson ka joda (Ganga Jumna)