Ex-BJP MLA asks Rajputs to prepare to take up arms

"We have to be concerned about whose population is increasing. Our population is decreasing, but population of one community is increasing. It is possible that in future we would need to take up arms, when there is terrorism all around.

"We will need to pick up arms to stop 'Sar Tan Se Juda' (beheading) and terrorism threats," he added.

The former BJP MLA who represented Sardhana assembly constituency made the statement during the Shashtra Poojan (worship of weapons during Dussehra) event organized in Kheda Inter College premises of Sardhana, Meerut, on Wednesday.