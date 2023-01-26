India

Ex-BJP MLA Sangeet Som acquitted in case over provocative speech against Bal Thackeray

Som had allegedly delivered a provocative speech targeting Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray

Former BJP MLA Sangeet Som
PTI

A special MP-MLA court in this Uttar Pradesh district acquitted former BJP MLA Sangeet Som on Wednesday in a case lodged against him for allegedly delivering a provocative speech targeting Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Special Judge Mayank Jaiswal acquitted Som on technical grounds.  According to the FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint from the then district president of the Shiv Sena, Som had delivered the provocative speech against Thackeray at a public meeting in Khatauli in April 2008.

Prosecution officer Niraj Singh told PTI that the judge acquitted Som due to a lack of evidence against him.

