Exams, results major cause of anxiety among school students: NCERT survey

"Decline in satisfaction with personal and school life is seen as students shift from middle to secondary stage. The secondary stage is marked by challenges of identity crisis, increased sensitivity towards relationships, peer pressure, fear of board examination, anxiety and uncertainty experienced by students for their future admissions, career etc," the survey report released on Tuesday said.



The focus of the survey was on the aspects known to contribute to the mental health and well-being of students. It explored students' perceptions about their own self and how they think others view them in the context of feelings, academics, relationships, peers, managing emotions, handling challenging situations etc as these are important determinants which impact mental health, the NCERT said.



The survey found that 81 percent respondents attribute studies, exams and results as major causes of anxiety.