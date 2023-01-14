Exclusion of Sikkimese woman from IT exemption because she married a non-Sikkimese is unconstitutional: SC

The two judges, however, delivered differing verdict on the issue of whether the Old Indian Settlers, who settled in Sikkim prior to the merger of Sikkim with India on April 26, 1975 but whose names are not recorded as “Sikkim Subjects”, are exempted or not.

While Justice Shah held that it is "ultra vires, arbitrary, discriminatory and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India", Justice Nagarathna said they are not entitled to exemption.

Justice Nagarathna reminded that in accordance to the merger of Sikkim with India, the State has become a part of India and "all Sikkim Subjects and all Sikkimese domiciled in the territory of Sikkim have become Indian citizens".

On the other hand, Justice Shah observed that women heirs have to be treated equally with their male counterparts. "Gender equality is recognised by the global community in general in the human rights regime," the judge noted.

Justice Nagarathna in her separate verdict said the Union of India shall make an amendment to Explanation to Section 10 (26AAA) of IT Act, 1961, so as to suitably include a clause to extend the exemption from payment of income tax to all Indian citizens domiciled in Sikkim on or before April 26, 1975.

"The reason for such a direction is to save the explanation from unconstitutionality and to ensure parity in the facts and circumstances of the case. Till such amendment is made by the Parliament to the Explanation to Section 10 (26AAA) of IT Act, 1961, any individual whose name does not appear in the Register of Sikkim Subjects but it is established that such individual was domiciled in Sikkim on or before 26th April, 1975, shall be entitled to the benefit of exemption," Justice Nagarathna said.

The top court's verdict came on appeal filed by the Association of Old Settlers of Sikkim and others seeking striking down of Section 10(26AAA) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, more particularly, the definition of "Sikkimese" in Section 10 (26AAA) to the extent it excludes Indians who have settled in Sikkim prior to the merger of Sikkim with India on April 26, 1975.