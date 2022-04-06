Exorbitant crypto tax regime introduced by Modi govt will drive investors to grey market

After the brand new crypto taxes came into effect on April 1, the digital asset exchanges serving the Indian market have reported a massive drop in transaction volume and domain traffic.

As per a research and rating firm, the fall in transaction volume in the first two days of the trading since the new taxes kicked in has been in the range of 15 to 55 per cent. These exchanges have also seen a fall in traffic by 40 per cent.

Those who think that cryptocurrencies are detrimental to financial stability, can be used for illegal activities and terror funding, and are more like betting, gambling or casino games, would be pleased to hear that new crypto taxes have dissuaded people from investing and trading in digital assets.

The new crypto taxes include a 30 per cent capital gains tax on profits above Rs. 50,000 in a financial year and 1 per cent TDS at transactions above Rs. 10,000. The Rs 50,000 threshold for profits from crypto transactions to be taxed at 30 per cent is by any means a highly prohibitive measure.

Similarly, a transaction above Rs 10,000 attracting a 1% TDS will discourage investors from increasing the frequency of trades.

The trading on crypto exchanges on April 1 and April 2 is a clear indication that investors have stayed away from crypto markets in large numbers.

What makes these tax measures even more painful is the provision of losses on one digital coin not allowed to be offset on profits of another coin. So, it means profits on all individual trading are to be taxed while losses are entirely on the investors.