Experts caution against any move to privatise Public Sector Banks

Today, July 19, marks 53 years since the Congress government led by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi nationalised over a dozen private banks as part of a successful strategy which contributed immensely to the economy and raised financial inclusion. The move led to India emerging as a strong economy.

In the past few years, however, attempts are being made to discredit public sector banks and attribute all their problems to government ownership, making a case for their eventual privatisation.

On Tuesday, on the anniversary of the nationalisation of banks, Congress MP and AICC general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh flagged this issue. “Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised. It was a transformational change. Now, Modi Sarkar is on a privatisation spree. Public sector banks must be equipped to face competition, but selling them off to a chosen few will be disastrous! Congress will oppose the Bank Sale Bill,” he tweeted.

Susheel Ragade, a former RBI official explained that while the Union government is facing difficulties in providing additional capital to the government banks on account of fiscal constraints, the banks need this money to be able to maintain Capital Adequacy Ratio for continuing their lending operations.

“But using these problems as a reason for privatisation of public sector banks is akin to throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” he said.