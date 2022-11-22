Experts flag multiple issues with draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022

Three months after the Union government withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 from Parliament, a significantly revised and shortened draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 was released on Friday. This 24-page concise version focuses only on digital personal data, removes non-personal data and continues to give the government sweeping powers.

Several experts said the draft Bill remained problematic in terms of safeguarding personal privacy and in some ways, it is worse than the rescinded Bill.

The draft Bill contains around 30 clauses, as compared to the 90 plus clauses in the previous drafts of data protection proposals.

This Bill is less explicit in the harms caused by data privacy breaches and does not distinguish between personal data and sensitive personal data. It does away with data localisation, which was opposed by many tech companies.

The fourth version of the data protection Bill is open to public feedback until December 17.

A positive aspect of the draft Bill is that unlike the earlier version, service providers have to notify users in the event of a breach and then the Data Protection Board will issue directions to mitigate any harm caused.