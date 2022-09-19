Extortion case: Delhi Police to question actor Jacqueline Fernandez again on Monday

"We need to scrutinise certain documents and also question her further in connection with the case," he said.



Last Wednesday, Fernandez was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar.



Investigation had revealed that Chandrashekhar had offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it. However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier, adding the vehicle was seized.