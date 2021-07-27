Extreme weather events in India bear climate change footprint

Floods in Maharashtra, north Bihar, rockslides and cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, excessive rainfall in Goa and Uttarakhand's two districts -- these indicate the increasing intensity of the extreme weather events across the Indian landscape.



Experts warn that we can no longer ignore the climate change footprint and it is very much going to be a part of our daily routine. They say the monsoon rains would increase further with an increase in the global temperatures.



"For every degree Celsius of warming, monsoon rains will likely increase by about 5 per cent. Global warming is increasing the monsoon rainfall in India even more than previously thought," according to a recent study, 'Climate change is making the Indian monsoon seasons more chaotic' by Germany's Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.



"It is dominating the monsoon dynamics of the 21st century. Climate change is leading to unpredictable weather extremes and their serious consequences. What is really on the line is the socio-economic well-being of the Indian subcontinent. A more chaotic monsoon season poses a threat to the agriculture and economy in the region and should be a wakeup call for policy makers to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions worldwide," the study warned.



Himachal Pradesh reported a landslide on July 25, killing 9 and leaving several injured. Uttarakhand has been reporting a series of landslides ever since the beginning of the month. Since July 22, with the record-breaking rainfall reported along parts of the Western coast, as many as 164 deaths were reported till July 26 and 25,564 animals died with a total of 1,028 villages affected, according to the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Maharashtra. It further said, "About 2,29,074 people were evacuated from the flood-hit areas."