Facing terror and govt apathy, say Kashmiri Pandit employees in J&K; puncture normalcy narrative

Talking to National Herald over the phone, Agnishekhar, convenor of Panun Kashmir (PK), a body representing the community, who had addressed the protestors last week, said, “Creation of a Chandigarh-like Union Territory for all Kashmiri Pandits will bring a permanent solution.”

Opining that creation of such a UT will also provide moral support to the Army in the time of crisis, he said, “For the time being, the migrant Kashhmiri Pandits ought to be relocated or attached with the Commissioner’s office.”

“We are not demanding anything big for our children but relocation to a safer place until the situation becomes conducive,” Agnishekhar added, pointing out that he had himself survived terrorist attacks back in the 1990s.

Though the idea mooted by the activist does not have many takers, the J&K administration is aware of the growing resentment among the Kashmiri Pandits against the BJP, said a Delhi-based Kashmiri journalist, who felt that the killing of Rahul Bhat from the community had served as a wake-up call for them.

Bhat, employed as a clerk under the PM’s special employment package for Kashmiri Pandit migrants, was killed in a targeted killing in May this year at his office in Chadoora in the central Kashmir district of Budgam.

Kashmiri Pandits say fear had a vice-like grip in the Valley in contrast to the govt’s narrative of normalcy. Targeted killings of migrant employees had added to the trauma, with no such employee willing to travel to remote areas, they said.

Most of these employees have either not joined their places of posting although they had been relieved from existing postings without their consent, they contended.

Agnishekhar alleged that migrant employees who happened to be associated with BJP leaders had managed to secure transfers to safer places.