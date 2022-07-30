Fadnavis Govt planned commercial activities in Aarey forest in Mumbai

Even as the ‘Save Aarey ‘protest has spread to various cities across the country and is slowly gaining nationwide support, protestors at Aarey are facing ‘illegal detention’ by the Mumbai Police.

Last week, environment groups across the country held protests in solidarity with Mumbai’s Save Aarey campaigners, after the Shinde-Fadnavis government announced the return of the controversial Metro-3 car shed back to its proposed location in Aarey. Demonstrations of varying sizes were held in Mumbai, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Gurgaon, Adilabad, Agra, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Greater Noida, Allahabad and Patna.

The environment activists allege that machines were being used to remove trees at the plot, and added that this was in violation of the Supreme Court order of 2019 that had directed status quo be maintained at Aarey. The activists claim that when they approach the Mumbai Police with written complaints about ongoing excavation in the forest at the proposed car shed area with JCB machines, they don’t accept the complaint letters and even reject latest photos and videos of the same.

The environmentalists fighting to save Aarey forest claim that the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his earlier regime had already discussed and planned commercial activities near the proposed depot for the Metro lines despite the availability of an alternative site at Kanjurmarg which had been planned as integrated depot. Documents accessed by activists and shared with National Herald indicate that the previous Fadnavis government planned to commercially exploit both the metro car shed depots at Aarey and the integrated depot in Kanjurmarg.